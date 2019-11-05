Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, Lagos State Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, has called on Oshodi Local Government to pay more attention to its immediate environment with a view to keeping it clean.

The commissioner made the call in a statement signed by Mr Babajide Razaq, his Chief Press Secretary and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

Razaq reports that the commissioner made the call when he inspected facilities at the council, to raise awareness on the need for environmental cleanliness and proffer “radical solution“ to blocked drainage.

She, however, lauded the Chairman of the council, Mr Baloji Ariyoh, for creating environment that enabled members of the staff to improve their productivity.

“This environment is conducive and I believe this is one good step toward ensuring that there is delivery of good governance at Oshodi.

“I am not surprised with the state-of-art facilities seen in Oshodi, with credence to the vision and passion of council chairman in changing the face of governance at the grassroots,’’ she said.

The commissioner urged residents of the area to clear blocked drains in order to ensure free flow of water and avoid flood.

Receiving the commissioner, Ariyoh, commended her effort in ensuring that matters affecting the grassroots were adequately taken care, a development he noted was expected of a responsible government.

“We will continue to ensure that we maintain clean environment for residents and traders of Oshodi, because that is what governance is all about. But at the same time, we need to constantly educate ourselves on the dangers of throwing dirt into the drains,’’ he said. (NAN)