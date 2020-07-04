Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has approved that the Special Adviser on Health, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye oversees the responsibilities of the state Ministry of Health following the death of the commissioner in charge of the Ministry, Dr Wahab Adegbenro.

Dr Jibayo, a two term lawmaker at the Lagos State House of Assembly is said to be a consummate medical practitioner.

He is a product of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos.

In a press release signed by Governor Akeredolu’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ojo Oyewamide, Jibayo’s new roles are with immediate effect.

In another development, Governor Akeredolu has appointed Professor Adesegun Fatusi as the new Chairman of the State Inter-ministerial Committee Against COVID-19.

Until his death, Dr Adegbenro was the Chairman of the committee where he served diligently to the admiration of all.

Fatusi is the current Vice Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo and he is expected to continue from where Adegbenro stopped.

His appointment according to Oyewamide is aimed at preventing a vacuum as the state experiences a disturbing spike of repeated cases of COVID-19.

Prof. Fatusi is a professor of Community and Public Health and past Provost of the College of Health Sciences at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.