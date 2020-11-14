Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Following the vacuum created by the death of the Commissioner of Health and Human services, Dr. Emmanuel Ikwulono, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has assigned the Commissioner for Energy, Science and Technology, Dr Godwin Oyiwona to supervise the Health Ministry.

Oyiwona is to oversee the two Ministries until a substantive Commissioner is appointed for the Ministry of Health and Human Services.

A statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, revealed that the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Anthony Ijohor (SAN), had already written to Dr Oyiwona to convey the approval of the Governor to him.

Akase said the Governor in expressed confidence in Oyiwona’s ability to oversee the two ministries.

It would be recalled that the Health Commissioner, Dr. Ikwulono died during the week as a result of complications arising from a surgical operation over an undisclosed ailment.