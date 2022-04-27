Commissioners from Plateau have raised more than N60 million to purchase forms for Governor Simon Lalong to contest the Senate seat of the state Southern zone senatorial District.

Chairman of the Commissioners’ Forum for Plateau State, Yakubu Dati, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday.

“The commissioners have concluded plans to purchase the expression of interest and nomination forms along with Secretary to the State Government, Danladi Atu, and the Chief of Staff, Noel Donjur, yesterday, in line with the All Progressives Congress guidelines released by the national secretariat,” he said.

Dati said Lalong has restored Plateau to its place of reckoning by promoting peaceful co-existence and developmental projects for the benefit of common citizens irrespective of tribe, religion and creed.

He also enumerated the leadership qualities of Lalong, who as chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum, has promoted unity and accommodation among different spheres.

Dati said the Senate position would enable the entire country to benefit from Lalong’s demonstrated leadership potential.

The commissioners encouraged youths, women, elders, both appointed and elected beneficiaries to join other stakeholders, who are meeting day and night, to key into the victory train.