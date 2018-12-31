I am also here to salute the enviable and commendable commitment of the Lagos State Government to post-service welfare of its officers.

Akintola Benson Oke

I am here to offer hearty congratulations to officers of the Service who are scheduled to retire in the first half of year 2019. It is no mean feat to reach the age of retirement in health and to retire honourably from service. I am certain that you can take pride in your contributions to the development of our dear Lagos State over the years. Our dear Lagos State is much better because you served, and your services are deeply appreciated.

I am also here to salute the enviable and commendable commitment of the Lagos State Government to post-service welfare of its officers. As you well know, the Lagos State Government under the effective leadership of His Excellency, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has long demonstrated its full and unalloyed commitment to its pensioners, to the government’s pension obligations and to the implementation of all the provisions of the Pension Reform Act of 2004. I am therefore pleased to now restate, on behalf of His Excellency, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, the continuing and irrevocable commitment of this present administration to the welfare of pensioners, the dutiful discharge of pension obligations, and the regular reform and retooling of the government’s pension systems from time to time and as the exigencies of the times may demand.

LASPEC has been one of the principal vehicles through which the Lagos State Government has executed its mandate to display full fidelity to pensioners and retirees in general. Over the years, LASPEC has dutifully carried out the objectives of the Lagos State Contributory Pension Scheme Law. LASPEC’s stewardship of the trust entrusted to it has been chiefly responsible for the several accolades and awards that Lagos State has won over the years.

Furthermore, LASPEC has also been responsible for the fulfillment of the wider objectives of the Law as espoused under section 4 of the Law. These include: (a) the assistance of all persons in the employment of the State Government to save towards their retirement; (b) ensuring that persons who leave or retire from the Public Service of the State receive their terminal or retirement benefits as and when due; (c) establishing and monitoring the adherence to the rules and regulations for the administration and payment of retirement benefits in the Public Service of the State; (d) establishment of the group life policy in respect of death benefits for employees who die while in service; (e) administration of Retirement Bonds for employees with past service benefits; and (f) the establishment and maintenance of the Redemption Fund from which the liability of the bond payments would be made.