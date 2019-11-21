Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Miffed by allegations of corruption Bauchi State government levelled against him, the immediate past governor of the state, Mohammed Abubakar has threatened legal action against the incumbent, Bala Mohammed.

The ex-governor, who spoke at the headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday in Abuja lamented that he has been defamed by the allegations made against him by the Funds and Assets Recovery Committee set up by the present governor.

Represented by the former Commissioner, Ministry of Housing, Umar Mohammed, the immediate past governor described the allegation as outright fabrications.

According to the text of the address he presented, Abubakar said: “We are addressing you today to set the records straight and to put a lie to the falsehood put out by the asset recovery committee. This falsehood would not go legally unchallenged.”

Describing the committee as one peopled by “certified political foes with rancid reputation,” Abubakar said even the committee chairman, Sen. Isa Misau who is facing charges by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) while he served as a senator, is a reflection of the current government in the state.

Titled, “The Many Lies Against MA Abubakar”, he said that the allegations raised by the committee were either outright fabrications or exaggerations, adding he was never given an opportunity to explain his own side of the story.

“Those conversant with the political development of Bauchi state are aware that the ‘committee’ itself was peopled by certified political foes of the former governor, with rancid reputations.

“The Chairman, Senator Isa Hamma Misau, is currently battling with sundry charges of corruption, self enrichment and abuse of office levelled against him by the ICPC when he held sway as Senator representing Bauchi Central between 2015 to 2019. This alone, puts a dent and a big question mark on his integrity and that of the committee to discharge the responsibilities without witch-hunt. The leadership of the committee is reflective of the leadership of the current state government,” they said.

“Similarly, other allegations raised by the Committee are either fabrications or exaggerations to soil the reputation of the former governor and gain cheap popularity. All Contracts awarded by the government under Abubakar’s watch were done by the books. The Road Constructions, Rehabilitation and Supplies were subjected to rigorous due process.

“However, downward receipts from the Federation Account throughout the four-year period, slowed the pace of these projects, ail of which are at various stages of work but not abandoned as alleged by the Committee,” they added.