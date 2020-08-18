Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The committee set up to probe the activities of Benue Teaching Service Board (TSB) has asked the immediate past Executive Secretary of the board, Dr Willfred Uji to refund the sum of N195m.

This is contained in the report the Committee submitted to Governor Samuel Ortom on Tuesday.

Chairman of the committee, Sarwuan Tarnonogo said the represented the total sum allegedly mismanaged from the cooperative societiy of the board when Dr Uji held away as the board’s Executive Secretary.

Tarnonogo who disclosed that the former Executive Secretary of the board went away with his official car, explained further that the committee discovered series of statutory and non statutory deductions from Secondary School Principals within the period under investigation.

The chairman said Uji refused to appear before the Committee to clear himself of those allegations when invitation was extended to him during its sitting.

“The sum of N195, 760, 862.09 being money mismanaged from the cooperative society of the board during his (Uji’s) time should be refunded.

The State Governor, Samuel Ortom, while receiving the report lamented the high level of impunity going on in government and advised serving or former appointees of government to be ready to always make themselves available whenever they are called upon to defend themselves on issues of governance, especially when it bothers on fraud.

“Refusal to appear and clear the air may be assumed as admittance. Even when you are wrong and show remorse, you can be forgiven and given another opportunity to make amends.

“We believe in the rule of law and due process. This government has sworn to uphold the principles of equity, transparency and fairness.

“I have a duty to reposition every government agency to ensure they deliver on their mandate.

“The Teaching Service Board is pivotal to the development of the educational sector of the State because my government has promised to make primary and secondary education strong. I assure you that this report will not be dumped but given appropriate action,” Ortom stated.