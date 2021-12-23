Ignorance, poverty and rumour mongering were identified as the causes of the April 14 communal clash between two border communities of Lugunda in Adamawa and Waja in Gombe State.

This assertion was made in Yola on Wednesday when an 18-man committee set up by Adamawa’s Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri and Gombe State’s Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, presented its interim report to the former.

Adamawa’s deputy governor, Mr Crowther Seth, who presented the report to Fintiri said more than 13,000 persons were affected in the clash which erupted largely over farmland demarcation.

The committee advised the two state governments to establish skills acquisition centres for youths in the affected areas to keep them engaged, self-reliant and productive.

“The two governments should direct traditional rulers in the affected areas to take the issue of farmland demarcation very seriously and set up committees to assist in discharging the responsibility.

“Security operatives should rededicate themselves to their responsibilities and discharge their duties of prosecuting offenders with due diligence’’ he said.

According to the committee’s recommendation, district heads should engage their communities in frequent meetings and dialogue in order to establish their problems and offer solutions.

The committee advised that members of vigilance groups and hunters associations in the areas be properly screened before getting approval to assist security operatives.

“Rumour mongering should be discouraged.

“Youths of Lunguda and Waja should be brought to a roundtable for frank discussions on the causes of crises and proffer solutions,’’ the committee advised.

It urged Adamawa to rehabilitate Mamsirme Maternal Health Centre and Gundeyi Two Primary and Secondary Schools, affected by the clash.

Responding, Gov. Fintiri thanked the committee for dedication to the assignment and assured that the interim report would be studied thoroughly for implementation.

He said maintaining peace was everybody’s responsibility.

“It is a collective task that we should discharge together so that we live in peace and harmony,’’ Fintiri said. (NAN)