From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, has inaugurated the committee on the implementation and institutionalisation of the ministry’s roadmap and coordinating framework.

Sani-Gwarzo, in a statement by the Deputy Director of Information, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, said the committee members were drawn from agencies under the ministry, and the theme is: ‘Mapping out a life of dignity for all.’

He said in order to achieve this Mandate, the Ministry developed the strategic roadmap outlining its initiatives, action plans and strategies.

This he said is contained in its seven (7) strategic pillars enumerated as follows: strengthening policies and Institutional frameworks, building evidence-based systems for transparency and accessibility, enhanced programme delivery through effective monitoring and evaluation mechanism, optimizing funding and resourcing opportunities, strategic partnership, collaborations and disability inclusion, implementation of a robust humanitarian coordination system for improved strategic communication and governance and mainstreaming of sustainable development Goals and Integration of Social Initiatives and Investment Programmes.

According to him, the Ministry in actualising the seven pillars of the Roadmap identified the need for an effective coordination and synergy of actions.

For this reason he said a standardized Coordination Frameworks was developed to enable the Ministry to “Lead an Inclusive Innovative Future-Thinking Ecosystem (L.I.F.E), this framework focuses on collaboration between the ministry, its Agencies and programmes so as to have a central task of aligning all Independent Mandates to execute the overall Ministry’s vision which is “To create sustainable and inclusive systems that promote human dignity in Nigeria.

He said that the Roadmap was launched on 14th February, 2022 and the constitution of a Committee and Institutionalizing the strategic Roadmap and Coordination and Framework is long overdue because the document will help serve as a supportive blueprint for the ministry and agencies under its supervision in conceptualizing and driving all its activities, initiatives and programmes in line with the objectives of the National Development plan 2021-2025 of the Federal Government.

He urged all agencies under the ministry to take the task of implementing the contents of the document seriously.

He urged the members of the committee to move into action immediately, harmonies the work and put up a time line of action.

He also stated that the Ministry will be organising the first Nigeria International Humanitarian Summit on the 9th of January, 2023 and encouraged all stakeholders to key into the event.

Also, Director Planning, Research and Statistics, Peter Nwakpa, said the roadmap is a five year strategic plan of action built on seven pillars and developed to provide policy direction for the Ministry and its Agencies with the aim of achieving the Mandate, vision and mission of the Ministry in Coordinating the activities of the humanitarian sector.

Nwakpa said the roadmap is such an important document in the life of the Ministry that the Committee should give it all the desired attention, urging the the Committee to work seriously to achieve the aim and also do their best in achieving their target.

In an overview on the Strategic Roadmap by the Deputy Director (PRS), Hajara Ahmed, she said the Roadmap was born out of the National Development Plan which was launched in December 2021, by His Excellency Mr. President, and the roadmap is a follow up of that National Development Plan and it has specific strategic pillars.

She said “some may be aware and some may be seeing the document for the first time, the whole idea is for everyone to key in. As we are aware, the vision of the Ministry is to create sustainable and inclusive social systems that promote human dignity for all, that is why we’re all here to be able to achieve this vision.

“The Implementation plan could be done according to the seven pillars so the coordination of this Implementation exercise will be done quarterly. I urge the members for full compliance because this is what is going to drive all the activities of the Ministry going forward”.