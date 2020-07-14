Paul Orude, Bauchi

Chairman of the Administrative Committee of Inquiry into Land Disputes Between Herders and Farmers in Bauchi State, Yahaya Baba, has solicited the support of stakeholders in the business and the people to enable it find lasting solutions to farmers-herders clashes.

Baba stated this in a statement, yesterday, saying the committee welcomed both written and oral contributions from all stakeholders that would assist the committee make recommendations that would promote the permanent resolutions of herder/farmer clashes across the state.

He said inline with the terms of reference of the committee, members would visit all 20 local government areas, particularly, government reserve forests with the aim of ascertaining their sanctity.

He assured of the commitment of the committee to investigate and determine if such government reserve areas were being illegally allocated by unauthorised persons or group of persons and those persons who are beneficiaries of such illegal allocations.

Baba said the committee would also determine the persons or authorities directly or indirectly involved in such illegal allocation of the portion of the government forests reserve areas.

He said the committee would identify all the cattle routes within and outside forest reserves and areas or portions of encroachment by farmers.

The Chairman said his committee would be fair in its recommendations on measures to be taken in order to re-establish the cattle routes, forest reserves as well as prevent herder/farmer conflict in the state.