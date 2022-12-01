The Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT) says 25 new projects are to be implemented through the Delta-2 Programme pact between Nigeria and the Czech Republic.

Dr Dahiru Muhammed, Chairman of the committee, said the implementation would be based on an agreement signed between Nigeria, represented by NASENI and the Technology Agency of Czech Republic, TA CR.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that Muhammed said this at the official announcement of results for the Delta-2 Programme in Abuja.

He said that the committee was expected to work collaboratively with relevant stakeholders and partners to ignite a process of fostering growth and expansion of infrastructure, manufacturing and innovation in Nigeria.

Muhammed said: ”The PIC Work Plan 2021-2024, focuses on fostering infrastructural development in agriculture, mining and general manufacturing, specifically MSMEs.”

Also contributing virtually to the event, the Co-Chairman of the committee, Prof. Mohammed Haruna, Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI, said the calls for public proposals were launched on May 18.

“As at July 13, on the deadline of the calls for proposal, a total of 285 proposals were received from various universities, research and development institutions, as well as private companies registered in Nigeria.

“The proposals cut across the three focal/ thematic areas namely agriculture, mining and SMEs development.

“The evaluation of the proposals was carried out diligently by members of the Assessment Committee selected from the Nigerian Academy of Science, Nigerian Academy of Engineering and the Nigeria-Czech Republic Trade and Investment Council,’’ Haruna said.

He recalled that $10.5 million was allocated as research funds by the government of Czech Republic, through the TA CR for the project.

The PICTT Co-Chairman said that NASENI has an approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to invest up to about $5.7 million in profitable manufacturing and commercialization of successful research products as partners with any willing company.

”The selected 25 companies would be receiving their awards in Jan. 2023 in line with the Deta-2 work plan. The funding for the projects was expected to last for between 12 to 36 months.

”The outputs of these projects are expected to be of proven technologies, yield patents, pilot plants, process technologies, mass production and commercialization.”(NAN)