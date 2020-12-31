From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in its latest report, has said that between July and September 2020, the nation’s all commodity group import index rose by 2.49 per cent. This, the Bureau said, was driven mainly by products of the chemical and allied industries, which rose 6.8 per cent; vegetable products (6.07%) and animal and vegetable fats and oil (6.05%) but was negatively affected by decline in prices of prepared foodstuffs, beverages, spirits and vinegar (-5.19%), textiles and textile articles (-2.75%) and raw hides and

skin, leather, furskins etc (-2.38%).

Similarly, the Q3 2020 road transport data reflected that 3,066 road crashes occurred in Q3 2020. Speed violation is reported as the major cause of road crashes in Q3 2020 and it accounted for 57.26 per cent of the total road crashes reported. Wrongful overtaking followed closely as it accounted for 7.11% of the total road crashes recorded while dangerous overtaking recorded the least of the total road crashes reported.

In the same vein, a total of 1,236 Nigerians got killed in road traffic crashes recorded in Q3 2020. Out of the total Nigerians that got killed, 1,176 are adults representing 95 per cent of the figure while the remaining 60 Nigerians are children representing 5 per cent.

About 976 male Nigerians, representing 79per cent, got killed in road crashes in Q3 2020 while 200 female Nigerians, representing 16 per cent got killed. “A total of 4,893 vehicles were involved in road traffic crashes in Q3 2020. Car is reported to be the major type of vehicle involved in road crashes and it accounted for 30.30per cent of the vehicles involved in road crashes reported followed by motorcycle and minibus as they both accounted for 22.60per cent and 15.50per cent respectively. Data on the category of vehicles involved in road crashes in Q3 2020 reflected that 61per centof vehicles are commercial (2,987), 37.80 per cent are private (1,849) and 1.10% are government with 56 vehicles involved.