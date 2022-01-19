“I am so glad that Jesus loves me and visited me through the oil and prayer you gave to me. Nobody has ever succeeded in our family and it has been a life of battle from generation to generation. God used me for the whole members of my family to bring liberation. Many men of God have been coming, without result. We are a family known for poverty and it has remained so. When I contacted you and you asked us to get some bottles of your oil, which we did, and the prayer was done, God started opening our doors. My elder brother got a job and my sister got a big contract in an oil company. Many things started happening in our homes and we have become what God said we should be… I can’t thank you enough my brother. God be with you and may all you put your hands to prosper, in Jesus name.”

– Mr. Livinus N. M., [email protected]

“I never liked reading your column for no reason. I never knew that I could find my freedom via what I hated. My apologies, please! My testimony is simple; I was married for 16 years without having any child. My husband was not worried at all and he asked me to go and sleep with other men, if I was too desperate to have my own baby. He meant it, but I thought he was joking, initially; I did not obey him, as a leader of a big Pentecostal church. I felt he was joking. I never knew he had a serious problem with his manhood in the early stage of his life. He had a dream where a young spirit lady used hot iron and pressed his manhood when he resisted her sexual offer and, when he woke up, it became weak. This happened at the age of 23 in 1988. He married me and was called into the ministry, yet the problem was there. After 10 years of marriage, I discovered that he could not perform at all. This situation made me cry unto God and consequently made me consult many men of God for solution, all to no avail. He suggested that we should adopt a child; I rejected it and trusted God, until one day a man gave a testimony of what your oil did for him in our church and I decided to contact you. You asked me to order three bottles of your oil and I obeyed and did the prayers associated with it. God answered me my prayer. My husband started performing and the low sperm count disappeared. Today, the lord has blessed me with a baby boy. Glory be to God.”

– Anonymous

“Dear Uzorma, publish this testimony but not with my contact. I was poisoned by my wife because I was taking a second wife because we had no male child. She asked me to adopt and I refused and decided to get myself a second wife. I have no problem with my first wife but when she saw that the first wife had a baby boy, she became exasperated and was consequently possessed by the devil to destroy me. She openly told me that she was going to deal with me, which she eventually actualized. I ate her food without recourse to her evil plans and probable consequence. At a point, I noticed that my stomach was constantly paining me after I ate a particular type of food she served me. After a while, I started vomiting blood and was rushed to the hospital. After all the necessary tests, nothing was found but I was still dying. I was later flown to USA for medical treatment; everything proved abortive. I was brought home to come and die. I came in contact with your column and immediately contacted you. When you asked me to order three bottles of your oil and I did, by the grace of God, I vomited strange things after the entire exercise and my health was restored. My wife also confessed and so many things happened. Today, I am healed and may the name of the Lord be praised…” (Names and contact withheld)

I wish to state here that the exposition in this column is not designed to keep us in fear but to awaken us in order to be careful because we are in a big spiritual battle with the kingdom of darkness. One’s ignorance in this context does not truly make any sense. There are many reasons behind why many people suffer in the world of man. Some problems are caused by contact point between man and some demonic elements; few could be as a result of reincarnational foundation, few could be by destiny. Agents of darkness could monitor a family in order to perpetually keep the family in serious demonic manipulation.

I may be misunderstood here following our common but uncanny and eerie Christian credo and creed. To be controlled by creed is good but not at the expense of your spiritual freedom. Some Christians do not know that what they ignore may be responsible for their woes, as a result when they pray and ask God for spiritual assistance, they ought to investigate themselves in line with their destiny both before and now. The sin of before can lead to the sufferings of now, the human shadow is like the identity of mentally induced religious creed. Salvation comes first only if you can avoid being guided by blind spiritual leader. To be regulated by this kind of creed is like accepting a favour from the wind.

The truth is that humanity has gone far beyond tracing their root to reality. Falsehood and vain creed has taken over our streets as the “Area Boys Theology” bereft of any iota of true spirituality is on the increase. This has devalued and depilated our morals and has assisted in the acceleration of our problems and sufferings. The demonic kingdom is perfectly organized and such organization is leading to serious but perfect destruction. By so doing, they organize their schemes in such a way that each demonic weapon becomes a major point of contact to devastate and wreck havoc. Some of his nefarious activities and dexterities I have exposed in my numerous books, articles and other social means of communication, and I am very happy to inform you that many have been set free hitherto.

In trying to mislead humanity via calculated and organize creed, the orthodox thinker as well as the modern believer congratulate themselves in conflicts by denying to cast the beams out of their own eyes this has created serious mental darkness leading to creation of devils on weekly basis. This has become the daily pestilence that flies in the day within the doors of our modern creed which on the other hand is responsible for the daily invocation of the sins that daily beset us. In the words of St. Paul, “…let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us and let us run with patience the race that is set before us…” Heb.12:1. This is the basis for spiritual soaring to final freedom.

Humanity must avoid the shoals of a sensual and speculative religion, the kind that holds the form of godliness but denies the power. Yes, we must endeavour within our divinely given ability advance the epoch of truth by progressing in the harmony that exist between the Bible and its spiritual apprehension. This is because when human theories and creed are weighed in the spiritual scale of divine reality they must be found wanting as the angels disappear at the announcement of falsehood.

Consequent upon the claim that our creed knows all things including how to expel evil and enthrone love is a missing link. The knowledge on how to eschew evil and consequently cast it out has become ‘the evil’ that’s eventually haunting us. Separation of evil from good has become the image that struggles for survival within the camouflage of concealed truth; this has in turn bemused many clergymen. The response of Christ “…Get thee behind me Satan…” as recorded in Luke 4:8, when he was offered the opulence of the material world by Satan, has become our modern consolation