From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Sports Commission has declared its readiness to host athletes from across the country for their trials for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022.

Permanent Secretary of the Commission, Mrs Sabina Chikere, while speaking with newsmen in Benin on the preparedness of the state, acknowledged that the state has long been prepared to lead the country in sports with world class equipment put in place by the Godwin Obaseki’s administration.

“We have the latest equipment here at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium. Look at our tartan tracks, it is the latest, and the best in West Africa currently. The Ministry of Sports knows that to get the best from our athletes in the Commonwealth Games, they must use world class facilities in selecting them, and that is what we offer in Edo.

“As a Commission and host state, we have put all logistics in place to ensure a hitch-free trials. We need the best to represent this country, and Edo will provide a conducive atmosphere for the selection process to give Nigeria a good representation in Birmingham.

“We have made adequate arrangements to host officials and athletes, we have also made enough arrangement to take care of fans and ensure there is adequate control for a hitch-free event. Our equipment have also been tested and are ready for use, so we are ready”, she said.

On the chances of Nigeria athletes in the Commonwealth Games, Mrs Chikere stated that “Nigerian athletes are currently doing well at the world stage, they will also be going with the Chairman of our Sports Commission, Yusuf Ali, as coordinator. This is a man who has won gold in the Commonwealth Games, so the athletes are going with good preparation and experienced leadership to Birmingham, so we are optimistic that they will perform well.”

The Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin will be hosting Nigeria athletes in track and field events from 24th to 26th June to select athletes to represent the country in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8, 2022.