From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Medical Doctors in the Commonwealth countries under the umbrella of Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA) have condole with the Royal Family of England on the death of the Queen, Elizabeth II who died on Thursday.

CMA President, Dr. Osahon Enabulele, in a condolence message to the Royal Family said the CMA received with sadness the news of the demise of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, Head of the Commonwealth.

He said: Since being apprised of her death, our hearts have been laden with grief over her earthly transition. The CMA shares the deep sense of loss of the Royal family, the people of the Commonwealth and indeed citizens of the world, over the loss.

“On behalf of Physicians from all over the Commonwealth countries, we offer our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the entire Royal Family, the Government and people of the United Kingdom, and the people of the entire Commonwealth.”

Dr. Enabulele said Her Majesty, the Queen of England was globally known as a strong centripetal force and an effervescent supporter of the Commonwealth and its people.

He said that aside from engendering a new era of openness, integration, and connectivity in the Commonwealth nations, she admirably performed her roles as Head of the Commonwealth.

She was very collaborative and people-centered, and strove hard to connect and integrate the people and nations of the Commonwealth through her very profound and impactful initiatives.

“Indeed, she was quite motherly, caring, and result-oriented. We pray that the beautiful memories of her legacies, sacrifices and diligent commitment to the growth of the Commonwealth nations and its people brings great solace to the Royal family, as well as the people of the Commonwealth during this period of bereavement,” Dr. Enabulele added.