The Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF) has released the provisional camp list of judokas for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games which holds in the United Kingdom from 28 July -8 August, 2022.

The judokas were picked after the trials held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos between February 22nd and 24th.

President of the NJF, Dr Musa Oshodi released the list of 17 judokas through his spokesman, Ikpo Igbinoba.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The camp will open on March 29, at a venue to be announced later

The jodokas are Cyprian Miracle, Mican Franck, Muritala Fatai, Ihaza Oluwatosin, Ika Bassey Nsa, Jonah Kadijo, Edwin Patrick, Eniafe Solomon, Adeyanju Bukola, Joy Asonye, Azeesat Adijat, Esther Augustine, James Cecilia, Enku Ewa Ekuta, Victoria Agbodobiri, Telumo Dose and Agu Blessing.