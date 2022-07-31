Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Calabar(UNICAL), Florence Obi, has lauded Nigeria’s weightlifter, Adijat Olarinoye, for winning the first gold medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Obi, who spoke in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Calabar, said the female athletes were making the country proud.

Olarinoye recorded a total of 203kg in the women’s 55kg weightlifting event. The 203kg lift is a new Commonwealth Games record.

The VC said that Olarinoye’s feat in Birmingham was coming at a time when millions of Nigerians were still celebrating the victory of Oluwatobiloba Amusan.

Amusan made history by becoming the first Nigerian to win World Athletics Championship gold medal in the 100m women’s hurdle and also setting a new world record in the process.

She said that the strong determination and the winning spirit of the medalists would continue to fly the nation’s flag at the international stage.

Obi lauded Olarinoye for displaying courage, integrity and good sportsmanship at the world stage, adding that with hard work and determination, success was achievable.

The XXII Commonwealth Games and commonly known as Birmingham 2022, is an international multi-sports event for members of the Commonwealth of Nations.

It is currently taking place in Birmingham, England.

The games began on July 28 and is expected to climax on Aug. 8.(NAN)