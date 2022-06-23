As Edo State perfects preparations to host the Commonwealth and World Athletics Trials, the state Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu has restated the readiness and commitment of the government and people of Edo State to showcase the world-class facilities and equipment for the success of the competition.

In a statement personally signed by the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, he affirmed that “the government and good people of Edo State, the heartbeat of Nigeria, are profoundly delighted to welcome athletes and officials from around the globe to the Commonwealth and World Athletics Trials, being hosted by Edo State, South-South Nigeria.”

“For us, this event billed to last for three days (23rd – 25th June, 2022), in the ancient City of Benin is very historic, as Edo is hosting the trials for the first time in the history of the competition”.

The statement adds: “it is heartwarming and gratifying to know that 400 athletes and 100 officials from Europe, USA, Canada and Africa will converge on Edo for the inter-continental competition”.

For the records, Edo State is renowned as the native land of sports among the comity of states in Nigeria.

Edo is reputed for its world-class sports arena, the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.

According to the Deputy Governor, “as a responsible government and hospitable people, we shall not take for granted the convergence of our highly esteemed guests on the ancient City of Benin.

