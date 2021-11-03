From Gyang Bere, Jos

There was pandemonium on Wednesday in Jos when the corpse of a 33 year-old David Atimbi Adi was mistakingly exchange with a nother at Bingham University Teaching Hospital in Jos.

Trouble started at the early hours of Wednesday when family members of the deceased from Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State stormed the hospital with buses to convey their corpse for burial but discovered that the corpse was not at the mortuary.

The deceased family sealed the entrance into the hospital which created commotion, thereby causing heavy gridlock; demanding the Management of the hospital to provide the corpse.

It was learned that the corpse was deposited in the hospital last week Thursday for burial after seven days but were disappointed when the corpse was not found in the morgue.

A brother to the deceased, Paul Atimbi who spoke to Journalists said they had gone to BUTH mortuary where they deposited thecorpse only to discover that the corpse wasn’t in the Mortuary.

Atimbi explained that they mounted serious pressure on the hospital’s management to provide the corpse which they later discovered that the mortuary attendant had released the corpse to a different family for burial.

It was gathered that the corpse was released to a different family last Monday and was buried at Mista Ali in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The management in of the hospital after intensive pressure when to the village and exhumed the decomposed corpse which was handed over to the legitimate family.

It was learned that the wife to the first deceased person had insisted that the corpse wasn’t that of her husband but was shut down by the family members who proceeded with the corpse for burial.

The Chief Medical Director of Bingham University Teaching Hospital BUTH, Prof. Stephen Anzaku while reacting to the unhealthy development blamed the mortician on duty for mislabeling of the corpse.

He said two corpses were all brought to the hospital on Thursday last week and morticians mislabeled the corpses while first family had taken their own corpse on Monday and buried not knowing it was a wrong corpse, until Wednesday when the second family identify that their own corpse was not in the mortuary.

“What really happened was the case of mislabeled of two corpses that were brought to the hospital last Thursday in the night and at the same time; the corpses were received by mortician on duty and embalment was done that night.

“After the embalming, they need to labelled the corpses appropriately, so at that point there was mislabeling and the corpses were swapped.

The CMD said the matter has been resolved and both families identified their corpses after exhuming the first corpse that was buried at Mista Ali.

“This is actually an embarrassment because the hospital has been existing for over 60 years and nothing as such has ever happened. This is the first time and bitter experience to us as hospital and we will investigate and put modalities in place to ensure that this incident does not repeat itself.”