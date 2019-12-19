Judex Okoro, Calabar The communal clash between Usumutong and Ebom communities in Cross River state has continued to gather momentum as about 14 persons from Ebom are feared dead following an an early morning invasion of the community by the Usimutong’s.

Besides, 18 persons have been hospitalised and several house razed by the invaders.

The two brotherly communities have been engaged in an age long land disput, leading to fratricidal war and loss of lives.

Thos clash got to climax when in 2005 the Ebom invaded the Ebijakara communities and loved the place. Today, Ebijakara is a waste land and they are are said to be accommodated by the Usumutong people.

The recent hostilities broke out at the we hours of Thursday when mercenaries from Usumutong armed to the teeth invaded Ebom slaugthered about eight persons and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

The recent invasion has been described as a reprisal attack discreetly carried out by the Ebijakara indigenes, who are accommodated by the Usumutong community, under the guise of being from Usumutong.

Checks by Daily Sun revealed that avoer 24 people were feared dead with 18 hospitalised at various hospitals in Ugep and its environs.

An indigene of Ebom, who simply gave his name as Ogbonna, said: “About 5:00 am on Thurssay, we were woken up by gunshots and shouting from innocent people women and children asking for help. By the time we realised that our community has been invade by Enijakara/Usumutong war mongers.

“As at then, it was too late to regroup and launch back attack. So most of ran imto the Bush and nearby villages for protection. I can tell you that several house have been razed and innocent lives lost in the process.

“Most of us left our houses without a pin as and we never expected this considering the fact that there has been committee meeting to find lasting solution to the imbroglio. Ot is quite a pity that while we almost at the verge of achieving piece this ugly incident happened again,” he stated.

Corroborating, a victim, John Egbe, said: “The attack was launched by Ebijajara people. They came with heavy and sophisticated weapons and the came from both sides and inflicted damages on our people.

“The people of Ebijakara, an aggrieved community, was sacked by their Ebom neighbours in 2005 and so we suspect that they came for revenge. And that is what happened today,” he lamented.

He called on government to find a way of resetting this people, adding that it would be difficult to srop this putrecurring conflicts in the area.

Confirming the incident, the Cross River State Police Commissioner, Nse Akpan, said he was out of the state and did not have the figure of those killed so far and number of houses razed.

He, however, called for dialogue to resolve the perennial conflicts among warring communities in the state, adding that the police would do everything possible to restore peace during this Yuletide.