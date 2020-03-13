Seven suspects have been arrested and handed over to the police in connection with communal clashes which rocked some parts of Benue State in the last one week.

Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this while addressing newsmen after a security meeting with stakeholders from the affected communities at the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital.

Ortom gave the names of the affected communities as Ayati and Mbalom (both in Gwer East local government area) as well as Ado and Agatu local government areas of the state.

Speaking on the crisis in Ayati, the governor said he had already mandated the Ter Gwer, Chief Dominic Akpe and other prominent leaders from the area to ensure that the militia groups who have been causing mayhem in the area are dismantled with immediate effect.

The governor also directed security agencies to support the community leaders to ensure possible arrests of the militia who perpetrated the crisis in Ayati.

While confirming that seven peole were already handed over to the police, the governor said during investigation, those who are behind the suspects would also be arrested and brought to book no matter how highly placed they might be.

Ortom also asked the Ter Gwer and his council of chiefs to seek a lasting solution to the communal clash.

“On the tension in Mbalom community, we have discussed and seen the hand of some criminal elements and have directed the security agencies to work with the community to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

The governor who also described the crises in Agatu as unfortunate lamented that after he addressed the issue last year, the perpetrators have now jumped to another fishing pond to carry out their attack.

Condemning the crisis between Agila people of Ado and Ngwo people of Ebonyi State, Governor Ortom who described the crises in the area as unnecessary called for restraints on both sides.

He noted that governments of the two states have been working round the clock to address the boundary issue in the area.

“There’s no way you can have a straight line without leaving some people out. I therefore appeal to the rest of Benue people that violent can never achieve any development. So, we must work for peace.

“Instead of taking to violence, try peace. I appealed to Benue people not to allow themselves to be provoked to violence to the point of taking arms against others.

“At this time in the history of our country when we are faced with various challenges economic wise, security wise, health wise, we do not need violence against ourselves.

“We are no longer talking about diabetes, HIV/AIDS and the rest of them but coronavirus which is now a global epidemic,” the governor said

He therefore implored Benue people to seek the face of God and put their faith into practice by doing something that can add value to the economy of the state.