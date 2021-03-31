From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Three days of communal clash between Uhonmora and Sabongida communities‎ in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State has left three persons dead, resulting in the shut down of commercial and other activities in the two communities.

The clash which reportedly started on Sunday over disputed piece of land between the communities was said to have occurred when some persons from Uhonmora went to measure a piece of land between the boundary of the two communities and got attacked in the process by some persons from the other community.

It was learnt that several persons sustained injuries during the attack while their vehicles and motorcycles were damaged.

Following the incident, youths from Uhonmora reportedly carried out reprisal attack on Sabongida-Ora the following day.

It was further learnt that following the clash, youths from both communities blocked the busy Ifon -Iruekpen Federal Road for the past three day, thus preventing motorists from going through the communities.

Commenting on the clash, the member representing Owan Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, called on the warring communities to embrace peace.

The lawmker in a statement, said, “I am unhappy over this ugly incident that has created unrest, tension and closure of business activities in Owan West.

“This is coming at a time when we should be joining hands to mobilise resources to empower our women and youths.

“It is so sad to see persons of the same family turn on one another. It is also a reflection of intolerance, unemployment and lack of investment in Owan West.

“I sympathize with the families of the victims, including those injured in the fracas. I call on traditional, religious, community and political leaders to urgently wade into the matter with a view to restoring lasting peace and harmony”.

Already, the Edo State Police Command has sent a team of Mobile Police Force to the area to join force with the ones on ground to restore peace.

Spokesman of the Command, SP Bello Kontongs, who disclosed this said, “the situation in the area as at today, is a lot calmer than it was on Tuesday.”