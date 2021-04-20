From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The government of Gombe state has barred hunting activities in border communities in the state. This is as suspected hoodlums launched an attack on Nyuwar, Jessu, and communities of Balanga Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

According to the State government no fewer than five been killed and several houses reportedly burnt and farm produce destroyed in the renewed communal clash between the Waja and Lunguda in the communities in spite of the 24 hours curfew imposed by the government on the communities.

Addressing newsmen shortly an emergency security meeting on Monday in Gombe, the State Commissioner for Information Mr. Julius Ishaya disclosed that about five people were killed in the renewed attack that is in addition to the 15 lives that had been slaughtered by yet-to-be-identified Gunmen on Monday, April 12.

The Commissioner, who warned residents against violating the curfew, announced that due to the escalation and continuous attack on the communities the rules of engagement by the Army and other security agents have changed.

“So, all inhabitants of this area should beware of this new development, secondly the Government has expanded the coverage of the curfew, the 24 hours curfew used to be in Nyuwar, Jessu, and Yolde areas, but the government has expanded the coverage area to include Sikkam, Kulani, and Degri districts,” Mr. Julius said.

He added that the government has insisted that perpetrators of the attack must be fished out by security agencies in collaboration with the traditional and villages heads in the area.

“The meeting also encourages the traditional rulers to continue to engage one another in discussions to solidify the peace-building process that is already on the ground.

Based on his Excellency’s instructions, every form of hunting expeditions is hereby banned in Gombe state, nobody is allowed to go hunting anywhere within the borders of Gombe state, and so the use of militia uniform is equally banned,” Mr. Julius stated while adding the government will not relent in its efforts in ensuring peaceful coexistence in communities across the state.

However, an eyewitness Mr. Dennis Kujir had told journalists that the renewed Sunday attacks were worst when compared to the earlier attack. He added that the Gunmen visited the villages on Saturday and the early hours of Sunday.

Another eyewitness Ily Maisanda disclosed that the attack was due to the perceived silence in the village, as residents had run to Yolde a nearby community for safety, the gunmen used the opportunity to launch a renewed attack on Nyuwar.

Maisanda said, “The villagers can see the fire from Yolde. Some of the attackers were caught in Cham after looting grains from empty houses to go and sell or keep them elsewhere. The owners tracked them from Nyuwar all the way to Cham.”

Another resident who identified himself as Musa James said, “It was an unrestful night for us, because some part of Nyuwar, Sakku Luko, some houses belonging to Lunguda were burnt down again.