From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have arrested two suspects in connection with a recent communal clash between three communities of Tse Hundu, Tse Yanre and Tse Aku in Mbalom Council Ward of Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.

Sources from the area disclosed to newsmen yesterday that a cache of arms and dangerous weapons, including 11 locally made long-barrel gun, one shot gun, two cartridges, gun powder, three knives, nine cutlasses and charms were recovered from the area.

One of the local sources , Tersoo, explained that several houses were burnt in the three communities as a result of the clash.

It was further gathered from locals that one person was killed in the crisis.

“When the crisis was getting out of hands, some members of the communities quickly alerted Troops of OPWS stationed at Naka Road ,who immediately responded by rushing to the area to restore normalcy.

Efforts to get to the Force Commander, OPWS, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini failed as several calls put to his phone was neither picked nor returned at the time of this report.