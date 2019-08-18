Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed that nine persons were killed by gunmen in three communities in Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, the killing was suspected to be the usual crises between Ikurav and Shitile ethnic groups in the area.

Anene noted that the Ikurav and Shitile have a history of attacks on each other which the police have been trying to settle them over time, adding that the cause of the clash was unknown.

“The attacks of 17/8/19 started at a funeral with four people killed and two other villages where five additional bodies were recovered making a total of nine casualties.”

The police spokesperson said the casualty figure would have been more but for the quick intervention of the police.

She explained that several meetings with the communities yielded no positive result as the communities had not been able to state the reason for the attacks.

Anene stated further that patrol teams had been detailed to continue to keep peace until there is a lasting solution to the incessant crisis.

“The police is calling on the people of Ikurav and Shitile to bring to an end this setback they have designed for themselves,” the PPRO stated.