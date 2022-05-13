From Okwe Obi, Abuja

To broaden their horizon on how to tackle communal crisis like farmers-herders’ impasse, first class traditional rulers in Benue State, have been trained on mediation and negotiation.

The 3-day exercise was organized by the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), supported by the Federal Republic of Germany, and facilitated by the Clingendael Institute, based in The Hague, Netherlands.

In a communique issued yesterday by the Tor Tiv, Paramount Ruler of Benue Kingdom, HRM James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse; Och’Idoma and Paramount Ruler of Idoma, Dr. Elaigwu Odogbo John and 13 others, they explained that the knowledge acquisition exercise focused on the fundamentals of mediation and the related skills in negotiation.

Ayatse, who doubles as Chairman, Benue State Council of Traditional Rulers, added that participants benefitted from simulations, which allowed them experience the dynamics in mediation and negotiation.

The monarch noted that the participants were drawn from the three senatorial districts comprised of the two paramount rulers, all first class chiefs and selected second class chiefs from the state.

He said: “Having gained the in-depth skills on mediation and negotiation, the Benue State Traditional Council and the trained traditional rulers now commit to:

“Cascade the skills gained to other colleagues towards de-escalation of violence and litigations in our jurisdictions and report back within a reasonable period of time.

“Constitute an all-inclusive Traditional Council Mediation and Negotiation Committee that can be mobilized to any area of Benue State to be charged with quick response to conflict threats in line with the strategies acquired from this training, through government support and intervention.

“Advise the Benue State Government to fast-track the adoption of the bill for the establishment of the Benue Peace Commission, which is before the Benue State House of Assembly.

“Improve in coordination among us especially in the area of information and knowledge sharing.”

He appreciated Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, for his support to the traditional council and the traditional institution in the state.

According to him, “We are also grateful for his support for this training, including the presence of his Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs during the training.

“Through these efforts, Benue State has the singular honour of having all its senior traditional rulers trained and certified as mediators and negotiators. In the coming days, our communities will experience the full impact of this training.

“The Traditional Council further acknowledges and appreciates our partners, the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD) for its unique bottom-top, inclusive and sensitive approach to dialogue and mediation.

“We have benefited immensely from this approach, which contributes to strengthening our vital role as custodians of our tradition and custom.

“We also appreciate our trainers from the Clingendael Institute for their patient delivery of the program over the course of three days.

“We are impressed by their expertise and understanding of the uniqueness and potential of the traditional authority in Benue State.

“We look forward to having them return to continue to build our capacity in the near future. We also thank the donors and partners who have made this possible.

“The skills gained during this training have deepened our capacity to resolve a wide range of conflicts, especially in the context of natural resource management.

“These skills will position the traditional rulers to function well and to be more effective from the leadership perspective.”