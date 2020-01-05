Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A communal crisis between Otuasega and Oruma communities in Ogbia Local Government Area has claimed one person with several people injured.

Already the Bayelsa State Police Command has deployed a crack team of personnel to the crisis-ridden area to avert the further outbreak of hostilities in the area following a violent clash between youths of both communities.

According to investigations, the crisis was triggered by youths from the two communities belonging to rival cult groups and it snowballed into a communal crisis.

It was also learnt that the road linking the two sister communities was barricaded by the warring youths preventing entry and exit from both sides.

Sunday Sun learnt that to avoid further breakdown of law and order the Bayelsa Commissioner of Police, Mr. Uche Anozie after a meeting with stakeholders decided to deploy security operatives to the area

A source said the stakeholders promised to provide the state commissioner of police with useful information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

When contacted, Spokesman of the police command, Asinim Butswat confirmed the development noting that the command has deployed policemen to the communities to forestall any attacks.

Meanwhile, members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in the two communities have vacated the crisis area.