Femi Folaranmi,Yenagoa

A communal crisis between Otuasega and Oruma communities in Ogbia Local Government Area has claimed the life one person while several people were injured.

Already the Bayelsa State police command has deployed a crack team of personnel to the crisis-ridden area to avert further outbreak of hostilities in the area following a violent clash between youths of both communities.

According to investigations, the crisis was triggered by youths from the two communities who belong to rival cult groups and that snow-balled into a communal crisis.

It was also learned that the road linking the two sister communities was barricaded by the warring youths preventing entry and exit from both sides.

Our correspondent learnt that to avoid further break down of law and order, the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mr Uche Anozie, after a meeting with stakeholders, decided to deployed security operatives to the area.

A source said the stakeholders promised to provide the state commissioner of police with useful information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

When contacted, spokesman for the police command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the development, noting that the command had deployed policemen to the communities to forestall any attacks.

Meanwhile, members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in the two communities have vacated the crisis area.