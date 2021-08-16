From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi, yesterday suspended the Coordinator of Ishielu Development Centre, Mr. James Abba, over his alleged role in the bloody Ezillo communal crisis.

In a statement signed on Saturday and made available to Daily Sun by the Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Ugbalah, Umahi said the suspension was with immediate effect.

Ugbala in the statement urged the suspended Coordinator to hand overall government property in his possession to the office of the Secretary to the Government before the end of Saturday, August 15, 2021.

“The suspension is as a result of his alleged roles in the Ezillo crisis that has claimed the lives of some Ebonyians. Please ensure strict compliance to this directive” he said.