From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Victims of Friday’s raid by security operatives on illegal oil bunkers at Izombe community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo have decried the attack as “unwarranted’’.

Those who spoke yesterday, in separate interviews, claimed they incurred great losses in the raid.

Two security operatives and a resident were feared killed in the raid, while more than 70 houses were razed following a squabble between youths who were collecting tolls from illegal oil bunkers in the community.

Speaking of the incident, the traditional ruler of Aborsi-Izombe, Eze Pius Muforo, said the government should thoroughly investigate the main cause of the incident.

“I gathered that one youth and two security operatives were killed. It was very condemnable that human lives were lost in the incident, and I sincerely sympathise with the families of the deceased,’’ he said.

He said contrary to reports, his house was spared, but his subjects’ houses were badly affected.

The traditional ruler lamented that more than 70 houses, 15 vehicles and 25 motorcycles were razed just as crops were destroyed.

“This community has been a peaceful community. We don’t deserve the punishment meted to us. The victims never took part in the illegal oil bunkering business,’’ the traditional ruler said.

Another source from the community, who briefed Daily Sun recalled that some youths were illegally collecting tolls from some oil bunkers passing the community when the squabble began.

However, the traditional ruler, who expressed concern over the increasing activities of oil bunkering in the area, urged the government to find urgent ways of stopping and meaningfully engaging the teaming youths, to deter them from the nefarious activities.

A victim, Mr Ifeanyichukwu Onyeukwu, who described the incident as a “tragedy” and a “big loss”, said the community has never experienced such an attack before. He urged Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, to visit the area to ascertain the level of damage caused with a view to assisting them.

Another victim, Mr Victus Nwadikwa, a retired driver with the Court of Appeal, said he and his brothers lost three cars and two buildings to the attack.

Several indigenes of the communities have abandoned their houses in fear of more attacks from the army, some of them, according to sources, are now living inside bushes, while some relocated to neighbouring communities.

When contacted, Army Public Relations Officer at 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, near Owerri, Capt. Joseph Akubo, declined comments. Also contacted, the spokesman of the Nigerian Police in Imo, CSP Mike Abattam, merely said: “My advice is that you meet the military public relations officer for more information.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .