Yea, and all the prophets from Samuel and those that follow after, as many as have spoken, have likewise foretold of these days. Ye are the children of the prophets, and of the covenant which God made with our fathers, saying unto Abraham, And in thy seed shall all the kindreds of the earth be blessed. Unto you first God, having raised up his Son Jesus, sent him to bless you, in turning away every one of you from his iniquities.

These are the days which the prophets of old foretold, the days of the blessing upon the earth. Christ was the seed which God promised to give Abraham in whom all the nations of the earth will be blessed. Genesis 22: 18 And in thy seed shall all the nations of the earth be blessed; because thou hast obeyed my voice.

We are the first fruits of this blessed generation of blessing communicators. It is significant to note that unto us first, God having raised up His son Jesus from the dead, sent Him to bless us.

The birth of Christ was the beginning of the fulfilment of God’s promise to bring back the blessing into the world. Jesus was born to be a blessing. He was the seed which God prophesied about that through him all the nations of the earth would be blessed. He lived as a channel of blessing all the days of His life giving us an example to follow. He died to release the fullness of His life for us to enjoy abundant life.

Every born again believer is born to be a blessing. At all times, our thoughts should be geared towards replicating the kind of life which Jesus lived when He was on earth. Man was not meant to live for himself, man was designed to live for others.

The impact of your life will be measured after you are dead by how much of a blessing you were in your generation. Jesus gave His life that we might live. God wants you to think of what you can give to make a difference in somebodies life. Selfishness lives only for itself.

John 10: 10 The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly. Jesus said, He came to give us life in abundance. This must also be our goal in life, giving people hope and a reason to live. This is the essence of life, embracing the purpose of Jesus and living like Jesus lived while He was on earth. Make your life a seed for somebody’s harvest of blessings and you will find fulfilment like you have never known before.

To do this successfully and effectively, you must work in harmony with the Holy Spirit.

Exodus 13:21-22 And the LORD went before them by day in a pillar of a cloud, to lead them the way; and by night in a pillar of fire, to give them light; to go by day and night: He took not away the pillar of the cloud by day, nor the pillar of fire by night, from before the people.

When Israel left Eygpt on their way to the promise land, God went before them in a pillar of cloud by day and fire by night. The cloud and fire was to lead them in the way in which they had to go and give them illumination in the midst of darkness. What the cloud and fire was to Israel, the Holy Spirit is to us today.

The Holy Spirit knows the way that we ought to live in order for the promises of God to be actualised in our lives.

We must learn to live in harmony with Him and seek to follow the voice of the Holy Spirit in all of our choices, decisions, words and actions. Before you make a choice or decision always ask the Holy Spirit what He would have you do. Think of it, if all your choices and decisions are Holy Spirit inspired, your life on earth will be a life of heaven on earth. The challenge most times is that most people make decisions based on how they feel in the flesh and this gets them into troubles and wrong entanglements. I encourage you to learn to wait for direction from the Holy Spirit before you make decisions.

Concerning your words, before you speak, always ask yourself if those words are what the Holy Spirit would say in the circumstances. Many Christians speak words that grieve the Holy Spirit because they do not pay attention to the importance of only saying what is right. Words are the number one tools that Satan has used to paralyse a lot of people, make them sick and make them poor.

Every time you say things like “I am so frustrated, I feel like giving up, I am not well and so on”, those words hurt and grieve the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit lives inside of you, if you are a Christian, and your words affect Him deeply. Imagine hurting someone who is supposed to make life comfortable for you every day.

You must seek to speak only words that will please the Holy Spirit, and if you say things you know you shouldn’t say, immediately repent and ask for forgiveness. Also before you act, ask yourself whether the Holy Spirit will be pleased to see you take such actions. The Holy Spirit is called the Comforter. God told us that this year will be a year of comforts and consolations. God will comfort those who have had reason to toil in their lives and the harvest of the labours of many years shall come this year. This comfort and consolation is coming through the ministry of the Holy Spirit. This is why we need to live in harmony with the Holy Spirit.

