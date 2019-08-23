Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

Newly inaugurated Minister of Communications, Prof Isa Pantami, has charged Directors, Heads of Parastatals and Staff under the ministry to uphold the tenets of team spirit in the discharge of their duties just as the permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Musa Istifanus, has stated that the Ministry would help government to pull out 50 million people living below poverty line within 30 months.

Pantami who assumed office immediately after his inauguration on Wednesday disclosed he would uphold the team spirit the ministry is known for in the discharge of his duties in order to achieve the next level manadate of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Earlier Mr. Istifanus had harped on the need to work to submit the 2020 budget explaining that any Ministry that does not measure up may be deemed to have failed. The permanent Secretary informed the staff and the Chief Executives present that he is sure they will pull out 50 Million people within the next 36 months.