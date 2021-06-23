(NAN)

Mr Cun Jianchun, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, has pledged holistic Chinese support to Nigeria’s growth, development progress, and security architecture.

Cun made the pledge on Tuesday, in Abuja, at an event organized by the Center for China Studies (CCS) in commemoration of the centenary anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The envoy said that China as a country that has excelled under the leadership of its Communist Party firmly supports Nigeria in pursuing a development path that suits its national conditions.

He said that the CPC had also succeeded in its century-long journey by working together with other political parties for the interest of the people of China, a situation that should be emulated in Africa.

“The CPC is a political party that breathes the same air and shares the same future with the people, I will emphasise ‘People’ because without the people it cannot succeed.

“The CPC adheres to its fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly and takes the people’s support, approval, happiness and consent as fundamental criteria for judging all its works.

“China’s development has broadened the path to modernisation for developing countries. China firmly opposes hegemonism and power politics.

“It advocates making international relations more democratic and rules-based; promotes the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

“And contributes by offering Chinese wisdom and solutions to global issues, such as poverty reduction and climate change.

As the 14th Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cun Jianchun said that he had given thought to how to deepen China-Nigeria relations by building on the achievements of the two countries in the past 50 years.

“I came up with an idea and gradually developed it into a strategy. I call it the 5GIST Nigeria-China Growth Development Progress (GDP) Strategy.

“It is my hope that in a holistic way, we can take Nigeria-China strategic partnership to a higher level,” Cun said.

Mr Charles Onunaiju, Director, Center for China Studies, said that Nigeria should learn from the successes of China.

He added that Nigerian political parties also needed to learn from the experiences of the CPC with key takeaways that will help build the country’s democracy and development.

“Nigerian political parties need to learn that Party is not about Partying. It is toil and how to serve the people.

“Establish consultative mechanisms with the electorate, to build issues of development and national strategic vision; and it is important to note that political parties play far more roles than just winning elections.

“Political parties must develop more farsighted perspectives on problem-solving, which should transcend periodic electoral calendars.

“As we felicitate with our Chinese friends on the centenary of the CPC and its achievements, the purpose of this meeting is to reflect on our own conditions and how to re-energise our political parties to assume their historic roles in ameliorating the dire situation of our people”, Onunaiju said.

Hon. Shehu Sani, a former Nigerian Senator, thanked China for all its support and contributions to the development of our country.

Sani commended the Chinese government for all it had achieved under the CPC, by putting the interest of its citizens first.

He, however, appealed to the Chinese government to do more in its interventions on security as he lamented the spate of insecurity currently in the country.

“We appreciate the government of China for all they have been doing in building infrastructure and development projects because before we use roads there must be life.

“I come from the part of the country where insecurity is at its peak. If you can secure your country, you can secure ours,” Sani said.