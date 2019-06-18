Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has described communities as indispensable partners in the war against illicit drugs in Nigeria.

Consequently, it has urged communities to identify and expose those selling and circulating illicit drugs in their areas to reduce the burden of drug abuse in the society.

NDLEA State Director, Sule Momodu said this at a lecture during a programme organised by the Special Marshall Unit of the state Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps at FRSC Headquarters, Awka. Momodu said the fight against illicit drugs should be a collective responsibility.

Warning on the dangers of illicit drugs, Momodu explained that it “stimulates or depresses the central nervous system, thereby, influencing the perception, thinking and reasoning of the individual and can also destroy vital body organs including the brain, kidney and liver, among others as well as result to madness and sudden death.”

He said illicit drugs also have adverse effects on the reproductive system as they could cause infertility and deformity of unborn child. Momodu stated categorically that “any community that encourages circulation of illicit drugs will attract criminals and miscreants to their areas.”