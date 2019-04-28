Tony Osauzo, Benin

Worried by the approaching rainy season, residents of 10 communities located along Saint Saviour road in Benin City, Edo State, at the weekend, cried out that the slow pace of construction work on their 15.33 km road by NSIK Engineering Company, would lead to flooding of their houses.

The residents also raised concern over‎ lack of proper drainage to channel flood water to the Ikpoba River and alleged sub-standard work being executed by the firm.

Recall that Governor Obaseki had October last year, awarded contract for construction of the road at the cost of N3.55 billion to be completed in 30 months.

The bad condition of the St Saviour road destroyed economic activities of the various communities, as there was little or no vehicular movement on the road, especially during the rainy season.

According to Pa Edward Osayi, who spoke to journalists in Benin, the drainage being constructed is too narrow to carry the huge volume of water.

But the General Manager of the construction firm, Kingsley Edafioghor, in his reaction, said the construction was not of low standard but according to the job specification given to them.

He attributed the delay in executing the road project to the failure of the project Consultant to provide flood discharge point in the design of the road.