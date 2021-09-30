By Henry Uche

As a way of giving back to society, the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of Advance Management Programme (AMP), Course 26 Class, alumni of Lagos Business School, over the weekend, offered free medical tests and medications to over 150 persons of 40 years and above at Oworonsoki Papa Community (Youth Centre), Lagos.

The outreach, which was supported by Hallmark HMO, Eye Foundation and Market Doctors Nigeria Ltd, offered tests for blood pressure, sugar level, eye functionality, body weight, pulse and others.

Addressing newsmen, the president of the committee, Funmi Omo, managing director of Enterprise Life, said the gesture was a way of supporting the state government to reach out to people in the hinterlands and provide health and other humanitarian services.

“Since 2014 when we graduated from LBS, we have been providing services to different societies from state to state. We also offer help to orphanage homes; we embark on education support too. We do these because we understand that government cannot offer everything for everyone at the same time. We fund the project ourselves. We carry out other services quarterly,” she affirmed.

On his part, chairman of the committee, Dimeji Olona, stressed that the service was born out of compassion for older citizens who do not have the wherewithal to go for medical checkup regularly.

Olona added that, for year 2021, the committee offered free medical tests, free drugs and a meal to every beneficiary and would continue to offer more of such services to the most indigent in society.

“We focused on education and health services for this year. We are offering free medical tests, free drugs and a meal, howbeit any case beyond our available resources on ground would be handled after today by our medical experts for thorough examination and proper care,” he added.

A beneficiary, Taiwo Odukogbe, who implored Lagos State government and others to emulate such gestures by going to the rural areas to meet the (health) needs of the people, especially senior citizens.

“We thank God for this. Now, many of us know some sicknesses we never knew before. Even the advice given to us by the medical experts is something to go by. Let government, individuals and corporate bodies who have the wherewithal to do such things not hesitate to go down to the communities of the state and offer health services and foods; these are the two major exigent needs people are facing in this critical time,” he said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.