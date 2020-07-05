Magnus Eze, Enugu

Amagu Progressive Forum (APF) of Ivo Local Government Area, Ebonyi State has absolved former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim of the allegation of land grabbing levelled against him.

The group described the allegation as spurious, indefensible and unfounded, noting that those behind it were bent on frustrating efforts at bringing development to the community.

A statement by the Chairman of APF, Fabian Osi Uka, cautioned aggrieved individuals against fanning the embers of disunity in the community, urging them to wait for the resolution of the matter which, he said, was already before a competent court of jurisdiction.

He dismissed the land grapping allegation against the former SGF as a cheap blackmail and unimaginable lies.

The group stated that Amagu Development Union (ADU), the highest decision making organ of Amagu citizens with branches in every state of the federation, had in 2001 set up a land use committee to parcel late the land in dispute into plots for residential purposes.