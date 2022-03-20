The Elebele Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has appreciated Governor Douye Diri over the construction of a bridge in its community.

Access into the community was cut off in 2019 when the steel bridge linking it was damaged by flood.

The Governor Douye Diri administration, however, commenced the building of a new concrete bridge in 2021 and it was one of the projects inaugurated during its second anniversary in February by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

On Friday, the community led by its paramount ruler, His Royal Highness David Osene Osene, paid a thank-you visit to Government House, Yenagoa, during which it announced the conferment of the chieftaincy title of Ogimemema I (Builder) of Elebele community and Ogimemema II on his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Osene said the gesture was in appreciation for the construction of a permanent bridge in the community.

In his response, Governor Diri appreciated the community and said the honour would spur him to embark on more development projects for the community and the state.