Residents of Candid Estate in Araromi Ale in Olorunda LCDA, Badagry have sent out distress calls to Governor Babajide Sanwo -Olu over the demolition of their property in the area.

Officials of Lagos task Force led by one man simply identified as Gani stormed the community with over 200 armed policemen and thugs along with bulldozers demolishing buildings. residents were not even allowed to remove their belongings

Trouble started yesterday when the the Alhaji Gani led task force served a letter from Lagos State authority issuing 48 hours for over five hundred landlords to vacate their buildings.

it was barely 24 hours into the deadline that they struck spreading sorrow and tears.

Most of the landlords who spoke to the media said it was a ploy by land grabbers to take over their property.

The same people had struck in Age Mowo area of Badagry, demolishing buildings…. details shortly