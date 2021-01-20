The senator representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Dr. Ifeanyi Uba, has commended the chairman/CEO of J&B Wire and Cable Global Resources Ltd., a leading indigenous manufacturer of wires and cables, High Chief Emmanuel Kelechukwu Onwuatu, on his developmental efforts.

Speaking when he visited the industrial giant at his J&B Mansion country home in Obiofo, Osumenyi, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Senator Uba who is also the convener of Anambra Progressives Development Union, said though Onwuatu was still a youth, his landmark achievements have shown that he was a true progressive.

According to him, Onwuatu has built houses for many homeless families, set up businesses for many youths, alleviated a lot of families from poverty and provided employment for many youths in his companies that are scattered across the length and breadth of the country.

Senator Uba said that those who God have blessed with material resources should try to emulate, Chief Onwuatu, since the greatest legacy that anybody could leave here on earth was the good work and service that he rendered to his fellow man.

His words, “I want to say that I am proud of what High Chief Kelechukwu Onwuatu, Ike Osumenyi, is doing as a youth and I wish everybody would emulate him. He has become a blessing to Osumenyi community in particular and Anambra State in general. I praise his parents for raising somebody who at this young age has understood the importance of giving. I pray that God will keep them alive so that they would reap the reward of their labour.”

In his response, Onwuatu appreciated the senator for visiting his country home. According to him, all he is trying to do is to follow in the footsteps of Senator Uba, who he described as a leading light, not only in Anambra State but in Nigeria as a whole. He said Uba, in his private capacity, has done more than some state governments.