LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at the weekend hailed various community efforts to develop the state and bridge huge infrastructural deficits, saying his administration welcomes such gesture in its drive to develop the state.

Speaking at the annual Igbomina Day organised by Omo Ibile Igbomina group at Isanlu-Isin, AbdulRazaq commended the various developmental initiatives championed by local communities and nonprofit bodies. He said such efforts contribute hugely to grassroots development.

“Kwara’s infrastructural deficit is such that government alone cannot address it. As such, we are open to collaboration with private investors, philanthropists, corporate bodies and communities to bridge this gap and bring as much development as possible to our state,” according to AbdulRazaq, who was represented by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi.

The event was also attended by Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed and other prominent sons and daughters of Igbomina land.

AbdulRazaq said his administration would spread developmental projects to every part of Kwara State, calling on various community bodies to partner the government in the effort.

“Since this Government came on board on May 29, 2019 we have been committing the meagre resources to attend only to priority projects that serve the people of our state. There have been verifiable attempts to improve the conditions of our roads, deepen people’s access to potable water, prompt payment of salary, and various interventions in the health sector,” AbdulRazaq said.

“As the 2020 budget is being prepared, I can assure you that no part of this state would be left in the cold. We will ensure that developmental projects are spread across the state as part of a deliberate effort to open up our states for investments and collective prosperity, particularly for our traders and farmers who long for easier access to market. I am happy to inform you that the Kwara State Ministry of Education has just advertised bids to renovate selected schools across the state in 2020. This is part of our commitment to a greater Kwara. The Igbomina land, like other parts of the state, is definitely set to benefit from these projects.”

The Governor dropped similar message at the Ijagbo Day where he was represented by Permanent Secretary (General Services) Odetokun Adegboyega Mobolaji.

He said the government has paid several counterpart funds to attract the support of various development agencies like the World Bank — a key part of a larger strategy to drive growth and human capital and infrastructural development.

“Two examples of such were the N200m counterpart fund for Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP III) and another N60m for community development projects. For the latter, communities can apply to the Kwara State Community and Social Development (KWCDA) to have some micro projects sited in their areas and all they are required to do is to pay 10 per cent of the project cost while the government will add the remaining 90 percent. This, among many others, is part of our commitment to a greater Kwara,” he said.