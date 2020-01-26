Billy Graham Abel Yola

The recent gruesome murder of Rev. Lawan Andimi which left members of his community, Michika and the headquarters of the church in Yola bewildered and in mourning mood, have continued to voice their condemnation and apprehension over the attack on Christian leaders in the state.

This is as the federal government has sent a high powered delegation to Adamawa state led by the SGF, Boss Mustapha, to condole with Adamawa Christian community over the killing of Andimi and Dennis Bagauri, calling on them not to regard the killings of the two clergymen as a threat against Christianity and not to despair.

Mustapha expressed President Muhammadu Buhari’s sadness over the dastardly act, saying that the federal government is working hard to restore sanity in the land.

Also, Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Unaru Fintiri, had personally visited the family members in Michika and was received at Kwarhi by President church of the Brethren of Nigeria (EYN) at its Headquarters in Kwarhi, Hong LGA of Adamawa state.

The governor while condoling the members of the family pledged a full education scholarship for the children of Andimi and to provide other necessary support for them.