Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Borno State government has distributed relief materials including food items and beddings to scores of people displaced by flooding weekend.

Over a thousand residents of Ngamdu, a serene community along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, some 100 kms to the state capital, were pushed out of their homes as flood surged into houses and shops following heavy downpour on Sunday night while savouring the festivity of eid-el-kabir celebration.

Executive Chairman, State Emergency Management (SEMA), Hajiya Yabawa Kolo while on a visit to the town on Tuesday to assess the extent of destruction, said over 100 houses and shops were destroyed by the flood.

She said the state governor directed the agency to embark on emergency response in the town. She disclosed that she came to deliver a truck load of food items, condiments, beddings and clothings.

“The governor asked us to come to ths town (Ngamdu) with foods, clothings and beddings for the people displaced in the flood.

We are here on rapid assessment of the situation,” she told The Sun at the scene of the incident.

She explained that each of the household will be given food items enough for them till the agency complete its assessment and possible rebuilding of the destroyed homes.

Kolo appealed to the affected persons to see the incident as an act of God, urging them to be patience with the government.