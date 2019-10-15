Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

There was excitement in Itapaji Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area, yesterday, as the town’s civic centre was commissioned as part of activities marking the first anniversary of the Kayode Fayemi administration.

The project which was commissioned on behalf of the governor by the deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, started over 50 years ago when its foundation was laid.

The people led by their traditional ruler, Olu of Itapaji, Oba Azeez Adebanjo, danced in appreciation of the completion and inauguration of the project.

They pleaded with the governor to complete the bridge linking the town with the neighbouring Iyemero Ekiti and Kwara State.

The Fayemi administration through Ekiti State Community Development Agency (EKSCDA) provided funds for the completion of the project.

The community spokesman, Chief Michael Ogundana, said the foundation of the project was laid in 1968.

He said the community made representations to Fayemi who approved funds through EKSCDA for the completion of the project.

He urged the government to also construct the Itapaji-Omu Road and restore the police post to boost security in the area.

Speaking before inaugurating the project, Egbeyemi said the governor is passionate about development in every community.

“By the grace of God, between November and December, road projects will commence in earnest including rural roads with the funds provided by the World Bank. Concerning bridges destroyed by flood, they are receiving our attention and work will begin on them very soon. The governor needs your support because he has the interest of Ekiti and its people at heart.”