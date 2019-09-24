Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than three persons were killed yesterday by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Hukke village of Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred at about 8.30am yesterday when the victims were in the farm to fetch firewood.

It was gathered that those who lost their lives in the attack were two women and a community leader, who had gone to show the women the firewood to fetch.

Spokesman of Miango Youth Development Association, Lawrence Zango, confirmed that incident and said the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at Plateau Specialist Hospital Jos.

“Two women and a community leader were killed. The attack was a surprise to us after we agreed to accept peace process by the Plateau State peace building agency last Saturday,” he said.

Zango identified the victims as Mrs Ladi Wuh, 45, Mrs Laraba Audu, 36, and 40-year-old community leader from Hukke, Elder Musa Yuhujah.

He alleged that the suspected herdsmen, who came for the attack, are from Funture village of Bassa LGA.

“We will continue to be peaceful and law abiding but government should be more responsible in protecting lives and property in rural communities,” he added.

When contacted, police public relations officer in the state, Mathias Tyopev, said his office had not been informed about the attack and promised to make it public when he is informed.