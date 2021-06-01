From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Sarkin Wajen Waja in Balanga Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe state has commended the efforts of the state Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, and his Adamawa State counterpart, Ahmadu Umaru Finitiri, in tackling the lingering crisis between Waja and Lunguda communities.

Alhaji Halilu Saidu, who is also the Sarkin Yaki (SY) Lafiya-Lamurde, described the proscription of militia and hunter groups in both communities of the two states as apt and commendable.

The Governors had jointly signed a document banning Waja and Lunguda militia and hunter groups as well as proscribing their activities in both communities of the states.

In an interview with reporters in Gombe, Mr SY stated that the conflict had been long overdue and needed action from a good leader which both governors have proven to be by summoning a peace meeting where both parties were made to sign a peace accord to prevent future occurrences.

‘As community and traditional leaders what we have to do now is to keep engaging our people to embrace peace and live with each other as brothers that we are,’ he said.

‘I have been calling our youths to not just embrace peace but to also scale up the various peace campaign to various communities to avert further destructions and loss of lives.’

The governors had during the peace meeting in Numan, Adamawa State revealed that it was determined that since the conflicting communities cannot be separated having lived and intermarried for centuries, ‘all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps should be closed within one week and the people returned back to their homes.’

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Governor Yahaya of Gombe State announced that it was agreed at the meeting that a committee should be set up and be co-headed by both deputy governors of the states to revival the peaceful coexistence between the Lunguda and Waja communities in both states.

While calling on the paramount rulers of both communities to address the lingering land issues between the two communities and ensure that the people go back their farms in safety, the governor announced that both state government has donated N50 million to aid the movement of the displaced persons from their camp and shelter homes back to their respective homes.