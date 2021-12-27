From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

As the crisis in Ogwu-Aniocha in Ogbaru Council Area of Anambra State deepens, following a reported kidnap of a traditional ruler in the area, a community leader, Mr Chidi Ekpendu, has dissociated himself from any activity that led to disruption of peace in the community.

Mr Ekpendu, yesterday, said that he had been preoccupied with his job as someone gainfully employed and would not have any spare time to engage in frivolities, let alone criminal activities.

He said he was aware that Ogwu-Aniocha community had been engulfed in series of crisis, ranging from the Igweship tussle to the control of the oil deposits in the land.

“Lots of falsehoods and negative stories have been dished out by different individuals and at various fora. God is the only true judge we all have.

“I have specifically chosen to remain silent after series of efforts and entrities made towards the release of His Royal Highness, Igwe Oliver Nnaji, proved abortive. I made the efforts because it happened in my community. I should contribute to peace the much I can, if my community is in crisis.

“I’m so busy with some academic engagements that would uplift my standard of living, to have time for anything else. In the light of the above, I humbly state, unequivocally, for the attention of the public, that I have ceased being a member of the Oduah-in-Council since one and a half years ago.

“I began to hear about the lion squad and its activities by the middle of 2021. I challenge whosoever that has seen me in the meeting or anything that has to do with the Oduah-in-Council for over a year now, let alone mingling with the lion squad to come out and prove it with evidence in the public.

“Linking me with the abduction of HRH, Igwe Oliver Nnaji, is the biggest joke of the year coming from my enemies. But the truth will certainly emerge.

“I wish to swear by the gods of our land to punish me, if I am ever involved or connected to the abduction of Igwe Oliver Nnaji and the wanton destruction of his property.

“But, if my hands are clean, let the gods of our land as well severely punish any one or group of persons who tries to link my name to what I don’t know about.

“I am ever ready to appear before any constituted authority or swear to any oath to prove my innocence. So, trouble makers should allow me to enjoy my peace. I’m refined and polished to engage in dirty activities,” Mr Ekpendu concluded.