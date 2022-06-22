From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Medical department of the Owerri West Local Government Area,Imo State has arraigned the former President General of Ndegwu community, Nicholas Ojinnaka before a customary court sitting in Owerri for allegedly operating a pig farm in a residential area.

Councel to the plaintiff, Alphonsus Anyanlemechi in his plea had told the court that the defendant had failed to comply with the terms of an Abatement notice No OWW/EVN/03/22 requesting him to relocate his pig farm to a non residential area within 30 days.

Earlier,Kelvin Iroh, chief medical officer who represented the State sanitary board while addressing newsmen said Ojinnaka had promised to move to another area but reneged in his agreement which prompted the health board to take legal action against him.

“Rearing of pigs,birds or other animals like that contravenes the health law,it breeds lizard,flies and other rodents and it’s hazardous to health,that was why we asked him to relocate it to another place where there is no residential buildings” Iroh said.

Meanwhile,Chairman of the court, Uchenna Ofoha has issued a bench warrant on Ojinnaka who did not show up to appear before the court adjourned to 5,July.