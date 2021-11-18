From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A community leader in Umuezeuti, Ogwu-aniocha in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, Mr Ekpendu Donatus Chidi, has dissociated himself from any crisis rocking his community.

He said for over one year he had ceased to be a member of the Odua-in-Council in his community.

“With respect to the lingering crisis in my community, I wish to state unequivocally that I have ceased to be a member of the Odua-in-Council for over one year now. I am not in anyway connected to, related to or associated with any group causing crisis in the community.

” I have no relationship or any connection whatsoever with any group behind the crisis in our community. I have no business with the formation or equipping of any squad in Ogwu-aniocha.

“Nobody can associate me with making available to members of any group all forms of dangerous charms for them as they were said to have all sworn to an oath.

“I wish to categorically state here that my hands are clean and that I am innocent of any allegation therein. I also swear by the land of Ogwu-aniocha community that I neither sent any body nor did I know anything or have any premonition or fore knowledge of the dastardly acts of the group both in the community and at HRH Igwe Oliver Nnaji house.

“The peace committee in Ogwu-aniocha is my witness as I have been harassed and molested on several occasions in the community. I do hereby swear to this oath of innocence and for record purposes. God be my witness, ” Mr Chidi said.

Daily Sun gathered that some parts of the Ogwu-aniocha community had been in leadership crisis for sometime now.

