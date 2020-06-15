Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Traditional Prime Minister of Obosi community, Anambra State, Austin Anibogwu, has appealed to the people to join hands with COVID-19 community task force to fight against the virus.

Anibogwu made the appeal in Obosi yesterday during presentation of COVID-19 palliatives to women born in Mmakwu village, Obosi who are married to other parts of the community and beyond.

“Women are great mobilizers, please join hands with the government and leaders of the community to fight against community spread of the coronavirus by constant sensitisation of the people around you.

“Pass the message in your age grade, women and church meetings as well as in all the markets in Obosi. Let’s fight this scourge together before it overwhelms us,” he said

He appealed to the women to assist in propagating the gospel of observing the safety rules given by medical experts on ways to control community spread of the deadly virus.

Anibogwu said the virus existence was not in doubt and urged the people to listen to the call to obey all safety rules, including regular hand washing with soap for 20 seconds, wear of face mask and keep social distancing.

The prime minister was represented by Osita Anadi, the president of the ‘Umuada’ daughters of the village where Anibogwu hails from.

Earlier, Anadi urged the women to listen to the call of their brother and take the message to all corners of the community and beyond with the aim to support the fight against community spread of the virus.